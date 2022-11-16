Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline revealed

- Pre-bookings to start in January 2023

- Production to begin next month

A few months back, Mahindra unveiled its first electric SUV – the XUV400. Now, the carmaker has revealed that the XUV400 will enter the production line sometime next month. Moreover, the official bookings and deliveries of the EV will commence in January 2023.

The Mahindra XUV400 draws its power from a 39.4kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to develop 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The charging options include 50kW, 7.2kW AC, and 3.3kW AC chargers.

As for the styling, although the XUV300 resembles the standard XUV300, the distinguishing elements include a blanked-out front grille, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and smoked LED tail lamps. The new dual-tone colours with copper colour inserts are also limited to the XUV400.

In terms of features, the XUV400 is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured-MID, an electric sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leatherette upholstery.

With the reveal of prices, the Mahindra XUV400 will be a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV.