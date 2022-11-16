CarWale

    Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    431 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline revealed

    - Pre-bookings to start in January 2023

    - Production to begin next month

    A few months back, Mahindra unveiled its first electric SUV – the XUV400. Now, the carmaker has revealed that the XUV400 will enter the production line sometime next month. Moreover, the official bookings and deliveries of the EV will commence in January 2023. 

    Mahindra XUV400 EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The Mahindra XUV400 draws its power from a 39.4kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to develop 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The charging options include 50kW, 7.2kW AC, and 3.3kW AC chargers. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the styling, although the XUV300 resembles the standard XUV300, the distinguishing elements include a blanked-out front grille, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and smoked LED tail lamps. The new dual-tone colours with copper colour inserts are also limited to the XUV400. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    In terms of features, the XUV400 is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured-MID, an electric sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leatherette upholstery. 

    With the reveal of prices, the Mahindra XUV400 will be a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Five-door Mahindra Thar launch timeline revealed
     Next 
    Rimac Nevera clocks 412kmph top speed; becomes fastest production EV

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV400 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5926 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5926 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline revealed