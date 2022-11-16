CarWale

    Five-door Mahindra Thar launch timeline revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    279 Views
    Five-door Mahindra Thar launch timeline revealed

    - The five-door Mahindra Thar has already been spotted testing in India

    - The company is also working on new variants of the SUV’s three-door version

    Mahindra has revealed crucial details regarding the Thar line-up for the near future. We can confirm that the five-door Thar launch is scheduled to take place in 2024, and we expect this to happen in the first half of the year.

    The five-door Mahindra Thar has already commenced testing on Indian roads earlier this year, evident from the multiple sightings of the model. This version of the SUV is set to rival the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five-door Force Gurkha, both of which are also currently in the pipeline from their respective brands.

    At the same time, Mahindra is working on new variants of the three-door Thar that will arrive in Q1 2023. While the exact difference between these new variants and the current line-up remains scarce, we expect them to be new body style combinations (hard-top, soft-top, and convertible-top, with petrol/diesel, MT/AT powertrains). More details are likely to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5926 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.07 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.72 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5926 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Five-door Mahindra Thar launch timeline revealed