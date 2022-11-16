Five-door Mahindra Thar launch timeline revealed

- The five-door Mahindra Thar has already been spotted testing in India

- The company is also working on new variants of the SUV’s three-door version

Mahindra has revealed crucial details regarding the Thar line-up for the near future. We can confirm that the five-door Thar launch is scheduled to take place in 2024, and we expect this to happen in the first half of the year.

The five-door Mahindra Thar has already commenced testing on Indian roads earlier this year, evident from the multiple sightings of the model. This version of the SUV is set to rival the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five-door Force Gurkha, both of which are also currently in the pipeline from their respective brands.

At the same time, Mahindra is working on new variants of the three-door Thar that will arrive in Q1 2023. While the exact difference between these new variants and the current line-up remains scarce, we expect them to be new body style combinations (hard-top, soft-top, and convertible-top, with petrol/diesel, MT/AT powertrains). More details are likely to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.