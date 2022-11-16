Rimac Nevera clocks 412kmph top speed; becomes fastest production EV

- Set on Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany

- Behind the wheel was Miro Zrnčević, chief test and development driver

The Rimac Nevera has set a top speed of 412kmph (258mph), making it the fastest electric production car in the world. The GPS-confirmed top speed run was carried out at Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany. This top speed record comes after the Nevera’s quarter-mile run in a record-breaking 8.582-seconds last year.

The ATP track was used owing to its two four-kilometre-long straights. Behind the wheel of the Nevera was Miro Zrnčević, Rimac’s chief test and development driver. For the record run, the Nevera was set into its top speed mode. This mode creates an aerodynamic profile that balances drag and downforce for better high-speed stability. It was riding on road-legal Michelin Cup 2R tyres.

On the record run, Miro aimed to get the perfect entry onto the straight from the banking to reach V-MAX on Racelogic V-Box. As the Nevera levelled out of the banking, it was already doing around 250kmph (155mph). The Nevera produces 1,914 horsepower from its four Rimac-designed electric motors. It has a standing 0-100kmph time of just 1.85seconds.

After becoming both the fastest accelerating production car in the world and the fastest EV production car, now the Rimac Nevera aims to break the lap records across various racetracks around the world.