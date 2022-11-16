PMV Eas-E launched; most affordable EV in India

- Priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Available in three range options: 120, 160, and 200km

PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based startup, has introduced its first compact EV, Eas-E, in the Indian market today. The Eas-E will be part of a new segment called PMV (Personal Mobility Vehicle). It is currently the most affordable EV in India, with an introductory price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The brand has begun accepting orders, with a booking fee of Rs 2,000. It is to be noted that the introductory price is limited to the first 10,000 bookings. The startup also claims to have already received over 6,000 pre-orders from both the Indian and international markets.

Eas-E is equipped with a 48V battery pack and an electric motor that produces 50Nm of torque. It is available in three range options: 120, 160, and 200km on a full charge. The top speed is limited to 70kmph, with 0 to 40 kmph acceleration in less than 5 seconds. Then, a 15A charger can charge the EV in under four hours. Measuring 2,915 mm in length and weighing around 550kg, Eas-E can accommodate two occupants, including the driver.

Visually, the front is dominated by an LED light strip running across the width and circular housing for LED headlamps. On the rear, too, we get to see an LED-based light setup. The long list of features includes 4G connectivity, multiple driving modes, LCD instrument cluster, infotainment screen, remote parking assist, cruise control, air conditioner, power windows, keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, rear camera, front disc brakes, airbag for the driver, seatbelts for both occupants, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalpit Patel, Founder and CEO, said, “The team and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity and work on a product that not only pushed our creative and innovative limits to raise the bar but also paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan, and hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting the production ASAP.”

The startup intends to establish a manufacturing plant in Pune with its partners and hopes to begin the deliveries sometime next year.