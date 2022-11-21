Range Rover siblings gets five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

- Both SUVs achieved maximum ratings

- Shares a range of ADAS

The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have scored a five-star safety rating under Euro NCAP. While the model tested was LHD, the rating applies to the RHD version as well.

The flagship Range Rover achieved 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 per cent for vulnerable road users, while the Range Rover Sport scored 85 per cent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both the SUVs obtained 82 per cent for Safety Assist.

The SUVs comes loaded with ADAS, 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View, Pre-emptive suspension, Adaptive Cruise control, and Park Assist. Along with these features, the manufacturer makes use of technologies that aim to improve driver alertness and reduce the potential for distraction.