CarWale

    Range Rover siblings gets five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    969 Views
    Range Rover siblings gets five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

    - Both SUVs achieved maximum ratings

    - Shares a range of ADAS

    The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have scored a five-star safety rating under Euro NCAP. While the model tested was LHD, the rating applies to the RHD version as well.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The flagship Range Rover achieved 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 per cent for vulnerable road users, while the Range Rover Sport scored 85 per cent rating for Adult Occupant Protection.  Both the SUVs obtained 82 per cent for Safety Assist.

    The SUVs comes loaded with ADAS, 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View, Pre-emptive suspension, Adaptive Cruise control, and Park Assist. Along with these features, the manufacturer makes use of technologies that aim to improve driver alertness and reduce the potential for distraction.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Zenix (Hycross) unveiled in Indonesia
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti Alto K10 S-CNG launched, Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline, Maruti Grand Vitara CNG coming soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14159 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14159 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Range Rover siblings gets five-star Euro NCAP safety rating