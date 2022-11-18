CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross official video teaser out; reveals new details

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Gets a prominent SUV stance

    - Gets a prominent SUV stance

    - Likely to be unveiled on 25 November

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been actively teasing its upcoming Innova Hycross lately. Recent images shared on their official social media handle revealed that the new-gen Innova will feature a panoramic sunroof. This time around Toyota has released a short teaser of the Innova Hycross.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Grille

    The teaser begins with a silhouette of the front fascia, revealing the strong creases on the bonnet line, which appear muscular. Then the headlamps have a more streamlined layout and flank the massive hexagonal grille. We can also see the large wheel arches with cladding around them, possibly with 17-inch profile wheels.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Side View

    In another still shot of the new Innova Hycross's side profile, the overall dimension of the MPV is visible. It gets a more angular shape, straight hood, and sloping roofline that gives it a very SUV appeal, which in turn distinguishes it from the existing Innova Crysta.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Headlight

    Furthermore, this generation of Innova will be loaded with features. Based on what we know so far, we can expect a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, a dashcam, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and AC vents on the roof, entertainment screens for the rear passenger, 360-degree surround camera, ADAS and more.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Under the hood, we anticipate a new 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid mill powering the front wheels, as the Hycross, unlike its predecessor, will be FWD based on a monocoque chassis.

    Toyota will showcase the Innova Hycross at the upcoming Auto Expo, followed by its unveiling on 25 November.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
