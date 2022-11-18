Mahindra XUV700 launched in South Africa

- Available in three variants

- Offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine only.

Unveiled a few months back on foreign shores, Mahindra has finally launched and revealed the prices of the XUV700 in South Africa. Available at a starting price of 4,74,999 South African Rand (Rs 22.48 lakh approximately), the XUV700 is only offered with a petrol powertrain overseas.

Where the XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel engines in India, the South African market is powered solely by a 2.0-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 197bhp and 380Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and there is no manual gearbox on offer.

As for the variants, the XUV700 is available in AX5, AX7, and AX7L variants and is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and ADAS features.

The India portfolio of Mahindra comprises of SUVs such as Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Thar, and Mahindra XUV300. Currently, the XUV700 commands a waiting period of over 20 months in India and over 80,000 pending bookings.