CarWale

    Mahindra XUV700 launched in South Africa

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    296 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 launched in South Africa

    - Available in three variants

    - Offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine only. 

    Unveiled a few months back on foreign shores, Mahindra has finally launched and revealed the prices of the XUV700 in South Africa. Available at a starting price of 4,74,999 South African Rand (Rs 22.48 lakh approximately), the XUV700 is only offered with a petrol powertrain overseas. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    Where the XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel engines in India, the South African market is powered solely by a 2.0-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 197bhp and 380Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and there is no manual gearbox on offer. 

    As for the variants, the XUV700 is available in AX5, AX7, and AX7L variants and is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and ADAS features. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The India portfolio of Mahindra comprises of SUVs such as Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Thar, and Mahindra XUV300. Currently, the XUV700 commands a waiting period of over 20 months in India and over 80,000 pending bookings. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Hycross official video teaser out; reveals new details

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5942 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.16 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.34 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5942 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 launched in South Africa