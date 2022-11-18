CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    107 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – All you need to know

    The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the latest model to join the company’s CNG portfolio in the country. The Alto K10 S-CNG is available in a single VXI variant, priced at Rs 5,94,500 (ex-showroom). The petrol version of the third-generation Alto K10 was introduced in August 2022. 

    Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG. 

    Performance 

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine option which produces 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 33.85km/kg. In the petrol mode, it generates 64bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. 

    Features

    The Alto K10 S-CNG has retained the feature list from the regular petrol variant, which includes speed-sensing auto door locks, central door locking, SmartPlay dock, front power windows, roof antenna, body-coloured ORVMs, and steel wheels with wheel covers. Further, the company claims that the suspension setup in the Alto K10 S-CNG has been calibrated to enhance ride quality, comfort, and safety.

    Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki now has the largest selection of CNG vehicles at various price points. The company offers a total of 13 S-CNG models including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry, and Tour S.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 launched in South Africa

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5725 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.74 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.83 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5725 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – All you need to know