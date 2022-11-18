Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – All you need to know

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the latest model to join the company’s CNG portfolio in the country. The Alto K10 S-CNG is available in a single VXI variant, priced at Rs 5,94,500 (ex-showroom). The petrol version of the third-generation Alto K10 was introduced in August 2022.

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG.

Performance

The Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine option which produces 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 33.85km/kg. In the petrol mode, it generates 64bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm.

Features

The Alto K10 S-CNG has retained the feature list from the regular petrol variant, which includes speed-sensing auto door locks, central door locking, SmartPlay dock, front power windows, roof antenna, body-coloured ORVMs, and steel wheels with wheel covers. Further, the company claims that the suspension setup in the Alto K10 S-CNG has been calibrated to enhance ride quality, comfort, and safety.

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki now has the largest selection of CNG vehicles at various price points. The company offers a total of 13 S-CNG models including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry, and Tour S.