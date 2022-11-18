CarWale

    200 Kia EV6 units delivered in India; more units coming soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    200 Kia EV6 units delivered in India; more units coming soon

    - Kia India plans to increase the allocation of EV6 amid high demand

    - It will focus on completing most pending deliveries within 2022 

    Kia India announced that the company has delivered 200 units of the EV6 to customers across the country. This number is already twice the initially planned 100 units for the entire year, and now, the carmaker plans to further increase the total allocation of the model in 2022 and complete most of the pending deliveries by December.

    The EV6 is the first electric vehicle by Kia in the country and was launched in June this year, with prices starting at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand commenced delivery of the model in October, when 152 units were delivered. The Kia EV6 received 355 bookings prior to the price announcement, and these booking numbers claim to have increased since then.

    Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said “The EV6 is considered to be amongst the most sophisticated products by Kia ever and is a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities. At the launch of EV6, amid the very positive response received, we had promised our customers to bring in more units of the EV6, over and above the initially allotted 100 units for 2022. Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest. The EV6 made electric mobility a fun and joyful experience for our customers, and I am confident that the EV6 will be a common sight on Indian roads in the upcoming days.”

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
