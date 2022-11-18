CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG variant launched in India at Rs 5.94 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Maruti Alto K10 CNG is available only in the VXi variant

    - The model is claimed to return a mileage of 33.85km/kg

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto K10 S-CNG in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom). With this new launch, the company now offers a total of 13 vehicles with the factory-fitted S-CNG technology. 

    The Maruti Alto K10 S-CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre, K-Series engine developing a power output of 56bhp and 82.1Nmof torque in CNG Mode. This variant, which is offered only with a five-speed manual unit, is claimed to return a mileage of 33.85 km/kg.

    Introducing the Maruti Alto K10 S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel efficiency. I am delighted to share that we have sold more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions.”

