    2022 Audi Q5 Special Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    2022 Audi Q5 Special Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Audi recently launched a new special edition of the Q5 SUV at Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It commands a premium over the existing Technology trim on which is based but boasts some cosmetic tweaks and features at a special price, even though it's mechanically unchanged. Here are the top five highlights that a prospective buyer will look forward to while considering this special edition.

    1. Two new paint shades

    Audi is offering the new Q5 special edition in two exclusive paint shades named District Green and Ibis White.

    2. Black exterior package

    Now, to contrast these new colours the carmaker is offering a black styling package. This includes a blacked-out finish for the Audi logo on the grille and the tailgate, the ORVMs, and the roof rails.

    3. New alloys

    The SUV also rides on a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels with a graphite grey finish.

    4. Accessory package

    Furthermore, an accessories package is available at a special price. This packs in an 'Audi ring' foil finished in silver similar to the running boards.

    5. Feature-packed

    Given the special edition is based on the top-spec Technology trim, it will boast of all the bells and whistles that Audi has to offer with the Q5. This means electrically-powered front seats with memory, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, parking aid plus, eight airbags, etc.

    Audi Q5 Front View
    Audi Q5 Image
    Audi Q5
    ₹ 60.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
