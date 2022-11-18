Jeep Grand Cherokee launched — Now in pictures

The Jeep Grand Cherokee made a glass-shattering launch (quite literally) at an event in Mumbai. The action-packed entry was followed by the SUV overcoming some obstacles on the way to the stage. All of this was to portray the 4x4 capability of the vehicle. Yes, the SUV is quite capable but also packs in a lot of premium features. Let's take a look at the pictures from the launch event.

This is the fifth-generation model of the Grand Cherokee. It's priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will commence by the end of this month.

Interestingly, India is the first right-hand-drive market to get this model. It is positioned above the Meridian in Jeep India's car line-up. The other two are the Compass and the Wrangler on sale.

It's a tall vehicle with a ground clearance of 215mm and a water-wading depth of 533mm. Other exterior styling bits have been detailed earlier and it goes without saying it's identical to other Jeeps.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns 268bhp and 400Nm torque, this mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It features the brand's Quadratrac 4x4 system.

Jeep is offering the SUV in a five-seat configuration. Its cabin features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a passenger screen, a digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display.

Some of the other notable safety features include a 360-degree camera, eight airbags, an Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), drowsy driver detection, a three-point seatbelt, and occupant detection.

Pictures by Venkat Desirazu