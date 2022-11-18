Mahindra five-door Thar spied; top view reveals a single-pane sunroof

- To get a single-pane sunroof

- Expected to launch by early 2024

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted multiple times in India. The top-view this time hints that the SUV will get a single-pane sunroof like the Mahindra Scoprio N.

The existing three-door Thar does not get a sunroof due to the manual convertible option in the top variant. That said, a soft-top in a five-door SUV does not seem to be practical, thus making way for a sunroof.

Moreover, similar to the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Mahindra could feature a framed soft top for the third-row. While the height and width of the vehicle might remain untouched, the wheelbase and length will be increased to create room in the second and third row. However, these changes could affect the approach and departure angle, making the SUV less off-road-friendly than its three-door sibling.

Upon its arrival, the new five-door Thar will rival the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and the five-door Force Gurkha.

