    Toyota Innova Hycross exterior design teased; to get LED headlamps

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Innova Hycross exterior design teased; to get LED headlamps

    - To debut in India on 25 November

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain

    Toyota India has yet again shared a new teaser of the upcoming new Innova Hycross. Slated to be unveiled in India next month on 25 November, the new teaser gives a sneak peek of the exterior design of the refreshed SUV. 

    This teaser image hints that the exterior will have a prominently larger front grille which will be flanked by LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The front and rear bumpers, too, are likely to be re-profiled to add to the SUV-ish stance of the Hycross. Moreover, the new iteration of the Innova will be based on a new monocoque architecture and will be a front-wheel-drive MPV.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Sunroof/Moonroof

    Talking about the interiors, the cabin of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be revamped and will have a new dashboard layout with a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and leather upholstery.

    As for the powertrain, we expect the Hycross to be plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine that will power the front wheels. A 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine could also be offered alongside the hybrid mill. When launched in the coming months, the Toyota Hycross will go up against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
