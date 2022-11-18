Toyota Innova Hycross exterior design teased; to get LED headlamps

- To debut in India on 25 November

- Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain

Toyota India has yet again shared a new teaser of the upcoming new Innova Hycross. Slated to be unveiled in India next month on 25 November, the new teaser gives a sneak peek of the exterior design of the refreshed SUV.

This teaser image hints that the exterior will have a prominently larger front grille which will be flanked by LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The front and rear bumpers, too, are likely to be re-profiled to add to the SUV-ish stance of the Hycross. Moreover, the new iteration of the Innova will be based on a new monocoque architecture and will be a front-wheel-drive MPV.

Talking about the interiors, the cabin of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be revamped and will have a new dashboard layout with a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and leather upholstery.

As for the powertrain, we expect the Hycross to be plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine that will power the front wheels. A 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine could also be offered alongside the hybrid mill. When launched in the coming months, the Toyota Hycross will go up against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.