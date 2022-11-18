Lucid Gravity teased as electric seven-seat SUV with supercar performance

- First Lucid SUV joins the Air sedan as a flagship model

- More details will be revealed next year when reservations open

Lucid Motors have revealed its second product after the Air sedan ahead of the 2022 Los Angeles Motor Show. To be called the Gravity, the second offering from the new-found EV maker is a seven-seater SUV which promises to offer supercar-like performance.

The Gravity is still in its early stage of development. The carmaker is finalising the design and specification of the electric SUV while continuing the expansion of its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, AZ. What we know so far is that when it will arrive, the Gravity will benefit from the benchmarks set by the Air like luxury, spaciousness, performance, and efficiency.

Lucid also promises that the Gravity will offer more range than any other EV on the market. It will also make use of Lucid’s ‘space concept’ to accommodate flexible seating for five, six or seven adults, in two- and three-row seating configurations. Moreover, it will also debut the next-generation ‘Glass Cockpit’ high-resolution displays, integrated with the next generation of the Lucid UX software interface.

No technical details are revealed at the moment, but Lucid promises that official details will arrive when the reservations will open in early 2023. For now, availability and market arrival (outside the U.S. and Canada) will be announced at a future date.