Hyderabad to host Formula E trial run on 19-20 November

Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars which is conducted across different locations around the world. And for the first time, India will be hosting one round of the next Formula E race in Hyderabad early next year. As a build-up to this big championship, the city will first be hosting an inter-city racing championship consisting of six teams who will compete in a league-style format. Called IRL (Indian Racing League), this will also serve as a trial run for Formula E and will be conducted on 19-20 November 2022, followed by another round on 10-11 December 2022 in Chennai.

The event will take place right in the heart of Hyderabad, by the Hussainsagar lake. It will be a circuit race which will start opposite NTR garden, pass through NTR Marg and finally conclude at IMAX road.

In a countdown to the championship, HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) has not only laid down the new 2.7 km track but is also making podiums with a capacity of around 7000 people each to watch the trial runs. Moreover, as many as four pedestrian bridges will be built by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands.