Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG variant likely to be launched in India soon

- The Maruti Grand Vitara S-CNG could return a mileage of more than 26km/kg

- Expected to be offered only with a manual transmission

Maruti Suzuki is working on a CNG variant of the Grand Vitara, which is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The CNG version of the mid-size SUV, along with the Hyryder E-CNG, will be the only CNG-powered offerings among its rivals in the near future.

While official details remain scarce, we expect the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor. Producing a maximum power output of 114bhp and 144Nm of torque, this power will be sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

In terms of variants, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version is likely to be available in two variants, including Delta and Zeta, while the colour options could be carried over from the regular versions. Features, too, are expected to remain largely unchanged over the standard Grand Vitara. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.