    India-bound Kia Seltos facelift teased; to debut in USA later this week

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Kia Seltos facelift is already on sale in South Korea

    - The updated model has also been spotted testing in India

    Kia has teased the facelifted Seltos for the North American market ahead of its debut scheduled to take place on 17 November. Test mules of the updated model have already been spotted testing on Indian roads, and we expect it to be unveiled in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    Kia Seltos Rear View

    Coming to the teasers, the Kia Seltos facelift will get a revised tiger nose grille, reworked LED DRLs, tweaked front and rear bumpers with silver faux skid plates, new LED tail lights and reflectors, an LED light bar running the length of the bootlid, and a redesigned tailgate.

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the updated model that was unveiled for the South Korean market, we already know that the Kia Seltos facelift, apart from the aforementioned changes, will get exterior enhancements in the form of a sleeker fog lights setup, contrast black roof, and new diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    Kia Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will come equipped with a single-piece unit on the dashboard that houses two 10.25-inch screens with one unit each for the fully digital instrument console and infotainment system, a rotary dial that replaces the conventional gear lever, and a conventional steering wheel that replaces the flat-bottom unit from the outgoing model.

    Kia Seltos Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, a CVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
