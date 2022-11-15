McLaren’s first showroom in India to be inaugurated on 17 November

- McLaren Mumbai will be the brand's first dealership in the country

- The British marquee could also showcase the Artura at the event later this week

British sports car manufacturer McLaren has officially confirmed that it will throw open the doors of its maiden showroom in the country on 17 November. This event will also mark the debut of the brand in India.

To be called McLaren Mumbai, the new dealership will offer sales, aftersales, and servicing on the entire product range of its models. McLaren will undertake sales of its entire model range including the GT and Artura models, the latter of which could be showcased at the event later this week. Also on sale will be the 720S and 765LT in the Coupe and Spider versions.

In June 2021, McLaren announced the prices of its models for the Indian market. The McLaren GT, 720S, and 720S Spider were introduced with prices starting at Rs 3.72 crore, Rs 4.65 crore, and Rs 5.04 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the McLaren GT commenced in June this year.