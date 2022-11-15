CarWale

    McLaren’s first showroom in India to be inaugurated on 17 November

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    518 Views
    McLaren’s first showroom in India to be inaugurated on 17 November

    - McLaren Mumbai will be the brand's first dealership in the country

    - The British marquee could also showcase the Artura at the event later this week

    British sports car manufacturer McLaren has officially confirmed that it will throw open the doors of its maiden showroom in the country on 17 November. This event will also mark the debut of the brand in India.

    To be called McLaren Mumbai, the new dealership will offer sales, aftersales, and servicing on the entire product range of its models. McLaren will undertake sales of its entire model range including the GT and Artura models, the latter of which could be showcased at the event later this week. Also on sale will be the 720S and 765LT in the Coupe and Spider versions.

    In June 2021, McLaren announced the prices of its models for the Indian market. The McLaren GT, 720S, and 720S Spider were introduced with prices starting at Rs 3.72 crore, Rs 4.65 crore, and Rs 5.04 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the McLaren GT commenced in June this year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG variant likely to be launched in India soon
     Next 
    Toyota to unveil new-gen Prius tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    McLaren 720S Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • McLaren 720S Right Front Three Quarter
    • McLaren 720S Left Rear Three Quarter
    • McLaren 720S Left Side View
    • McLaren 720S Left Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121175 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mclaren-cars
    • other brands
    McLaren 720S

    McLaren 720S

    ₹ 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All McLaren-Cars

    McLaren 720S Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 5.35 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121175 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • McLaren’s first showroom in India to be inaugurated on 17 November