    McLaren range debuts in India; prices start at Rs 3.72 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    McLaren range debuts in India; prices start at Rs 3.72 crore

    - McLaren will sell the 720S, 720S Spider, and the GT in India

    - Infinity Cars has been appointed as the official dealer for the brand in the country

    McLaren has officially arrived in India, and the company has appointed Infinity Cars as its official dealer in the country. The British marquee has also announced the range of products for the local market and its prices.

    The entry-level model for McLaren in India will be the GT, with a price tag of Rs 3.72 crore (ex-showroom). The mid-engined grand tourer is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that produces 612bhp and 630Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.

    The McLaren 720S and 720S Spider have also been introduced in the country with a price tag of Rs 4.65 crore and Rs 5.04 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively. Under the hood of the McLaren 720S range is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 710bhp and 770Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds.

    McLaren 720S Coupe
