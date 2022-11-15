CarWale

    Toyota to unveil new-gen Prius tomorrow

    Haji Chakralwale

    - It will debut at the LA Auto Show

    - It is the fifth generation of the hybrid

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota will unveil its new generation Prius at the Los Angeles Motor Show on 16 November. There's a lot to look forward to since Toyota has teased the debut of the Prius as a 'Hybrid Reborn' a couple of times. 

    The Toyota Prius will be refreshed for the fifth generation and will compete in the global market against various all-electric vehicles. Toyota has teased the redesigned front fascia with sleeker headlight units up front. Overall, it appears to be wider than the outgoing Prius. 

    Another image shows the car's redesigned C-pillar, which looks more like a fastback with the roof swiftly blending with the high-rise tail for improved aerodynamics. The Prius will also get an LED light strip across the width of the car at the back, as shown in one of the images. 

    Now, although it will continue to be a hybrid model, a hydrogen-powered version is expected to hit the market around 2025. The 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain mated to Toyota's e-CVT is expected to be retained, but with improved fuel efficiency. 

    Toyota Prius’ sales have been declining since the introduction of EVs into the mainstream market. With more car manufacturers taking EVs seriously than ever before, it will be interesting to see how this new-generation hybrid hatchback from Toyota performs in the market.

