    Toyota Prius Nightshade teased with an all-black theme

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Newest member of the Nightshade line-up

    -         Could debut in the coming weeks

    Toyota is expanding its Nightshade line-up with the long-running hybrid joining the bandwagon. In a short teaser shared by the Japanese carmaker, the Prius Nightshade is teased to be the 10th all-black model after the 4Runner, Avalon, CH-R, Camry, Corolla, Corolla Hatchback, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra.

    Given the history of Nightshade models in the Toyota line-up, it isn’t hard to guess what the Prius will come packing. There will be the stealthy black paint job with dark rims and blacked-out badges and accents all around. We could also expect some additional body kit to go with the sinister look on the Prius Nightshade. Even the interior will be smeared in an all-black theme with black leather upholstery, gunmetal trims and highlights along with black badges and inserts.

    Expected to be revealed in full in the coming weeks, the Toyota Prius Nightshade will be slightly more expensive than the standard hybrid line-up. It will surely be followed by more Nightshade models in the future.

