BMW Group India pledges Rs 8 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

- BMW has donated 150 oxygen concentrators for critical care

- The company is also undertaking relief activities in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu)

BMW Group India has pledged an amount of Rs 8 crore towards the COVID-19 induced pandemic. An additional contribution of Rs 5 crore has been made on top of the company’s earlier commitment of Rs 3 crore.

BMW India will aid healthcare infrastructure and medical services in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu). The company has initiated associations with government and non-government organisations for on-ground implementation. 150 oxygen concentrators have been imported by the brand for critical care of COVID-19 patients. The concentrators will be utilised by an oxygen bank in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organisation.

The BMW India Foundation has created an Isolation Ward and PCR Lab at Chengalpattu Government Hospital with further commitment to provide RT-PCR lab equipment and microbial detection systems to expand COVID-19 testing. The foundation has also worked with Gurugram District Health Administration for sample collection and vaccination programs by providing mobile vans and rapid antigen kits. Critical care equipment has been provided to Gurugram Civil Hospital and an isolation ward has been created for the police department at Manesar. In both Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), frontline health workers and patients have been supported with PPE Kits, face shields, and masks. Additionally, it has distributed meals and ration kits to the underprivileged.

BMW has tied-up with various hospitals for vaccination of associates and their families at the BMW Group Training Centre in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and the BMW Group Plant Chennai in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu). A ‘doctor-on-call’ facility covers prevention, home testing, consultation, treatment, and ambulance services tie-up for COVID-19. This also includes professional assistance for overall well-being and stress-related issues caused due to the current situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, BMW Group India stands together with the nation in this hour of need. Our deep and long-standing values have always motivated us to extend a firm hand of support to society in times of crisis. We are fully committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the curve since its onset. BMW Group India is also actively involved in critical and immediate relief initiatives such as import of oxygen concentrators that will play a crucial role in saving lives.”