    New 2021 Force Gurkha leaked in official images ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New 2021 Force Gurkha leaked in official images ahead of launch

    - New Force Gurkha is expected to be launched by the end of 2021

    - The model will receive an updated design, new features, and a BS6-compliant engine

    Force Motors showcased the second-gen Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, and you can read all about it here. A new set of official images shared on the web reveals the SUV in all its glory, ahead of the launch that is expected to take place by the end of the year.

    Front View

    As seen in the set of leaked images, the new Force Gurkha is finished in the same shade of Orange that was showcased last year. The model is fitted with a snorkel, new headlamps with circular DRLs, a single slat grille with the Force Motors logo, fog lights, a roof carrier, chunky wheel cladding, and black ORVMs.

    Previous images have revealed additional details about the 2021 Force Gurkha, including new alloy wheels, vertically stacked tail lights, a new rear bumper with reflectors, rear-door mounted spare wheel, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp. Also on offer at the rear is a tow hook.

    Right Side View

    Inside, the upcoming Force Gurkha will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar mounted grab rails, an all-black dashboard, circular AC vents, front power windows, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

    Under the hood, the new Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel motor. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a five-speed manual unit. A 4x4 system is expected to be available as well.

