Next-gen BMW M2 to reportedly get 450 horsepower and six-speed manual

- Will also benefit from Individual paint scheme

- Expected to arrive a year after the standard 2 Series Coupe

There’s no denying the fact that the current crop of BMW M cars will be a last hurrah to the petrol-powered engines – all of which will soon see the introduction of some or the other form of electrification. So the upcoming new-gen M2 Coupe has got our attention like water on Mars got NASA’s. Now according to newer reports, the M2 is allegedly getting 450 horsepower and a proper three-pedal set-up.

Codenamed the G87, the Baby M coupe is likely to get the same internals from the M3/M4 siblings. We already know from the official release that the M240i will be good enough for 375 horsepower. But the M version is expected to be offered in Competition guise apart from the more-powerful CS or even CSL iteration. Apart from the eight-speed automatic, BMW will also offer a driver-centric six-speed manual transmission. Moreover, the torque should be rated around 550Nm from its straight-six, hinting at the inevitable addition of the xDrive all-wheel-drive configuration.

The current-gen M2 is a popular model in the aftermarket and tuning scene with owners dipping the baby M in funky colours. Thankfully BMW did notice this and we could expect the BMW Individual treatment for the next-gen M2 as well. On the inside, there will be a galore of carbon fibre apart from larger screens borrowed from other new-age BMW models.

The standard 2 Series Coupe – after an imminent global premiere in the coming few weeks – will go on sale either in late-2021 or early next year. Meanwhile, to be built at two locations – Leipzig for the European sales and at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico for the American markets, the next-gen BMW M2 Coupe is expected to premiere sometime next year.