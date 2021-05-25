CarWale
    Honda Cars India resumes production at its Tapukara plant in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Cars India resumes production at its Tapukara plant in India

    - Honda Cars India had halted production due to maintenance work

    - The company resumed work at the factory on 19 May, 2021

    Earlier this month, Honda Cars India had announced a shutdown for a period of 12 days from 7 May to 18 May, 2021. The company had halted production at the plant in Tapukara to undertake maintenance work.

    Honda has revealed that the company has now resumed production at the plant, with effect from 19 May, 2021. The carmaker stated that it is following health and safety-related measures at the factory for works, while corporate offices continue to follow the work-from-home format.

    Last week, Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of the brand, announced relief and support measures to contribute towards the Government of India’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19. To know more about the initiative, click here.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.25 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
