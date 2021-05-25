Hyundai India halts operations at Chennai plant from 25 to 29 May

- Production likely to resume from 30 May

- Several initiatives to help and support employees undertaken

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a temporary suspension of its operations at Chennai plant from 25 May to 29 May, 2021. The company states that the decision has been taken by the management considering the widespread pandemic situation in several parts of the country.

Last week, the state government of Tamil Nadu also announced the extension of lockdown by a week till 31 May, 2021. According to a media report, the company arrived at the decision only after a strong revolt from the factory union after few employees succumbed to the coronavirus.

The brand’s Chennai plant spreads across 450 acres and has over 14,000 employees. Presently, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the three-row Alcazar in India. The interruption in production is likely to affect the launch date of the new model as well as the delivery timeline of other cars in the portfolio.

In another news, the carmaker recently announced a relief package of Rs 10 crore to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Tamil Nadu. For customers, Hyundai has announced an extension of warranty and free service timelines by two months, details of which can be read here.