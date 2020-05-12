Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota to reveal two new hybrid vehicles on 18 May

May 12, 2020, 12:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Toyota to reveal two new hybrid vehicles on 18 May

On the occasion of announcing the 20th anniversary of the Prius hybrid, Toyota has also announced the arrival of two more hybrids on 18 May in a digital reveal. Although details of these two upcoming hybrid models from the Japanese giant is unknown at the moment, we could expect it could either be a pair of new people mover or the high-selling SUV.

Toyota Prius Exterior

According to reports, Toyota is working on the hybrid version of the Sienna and it might be one of the two hybrid models on the cards. Apart from that, there are rumours of the Venza nameplate marking its return as a crossover. This resurrected Venza could be offered only with a hybrid powertrain similar to the recently revealed Yaris Cross. Moreover, the next-gen Tundra is under development for a long time now. The renowned pick-up will also receive a hybrid version stepping into the new generation and we reckon it could be one of the two models planned by Toyota. But the next-generation Tundra is still a year away, so it may or may not receive a digital debut on 18 May. 

Toyota recently surpassed a global sales milestone of 1.5 crore hybrid vehicles globally. It took them 23 years – since the introduction of the first-gen Prius in 1997 – to achieve the milestone. Going forward, Toyota is planning to launch 40 new or updated electrified vehicles by 2025. These two models to be revealed on 18 May will be part of this electrification plan.

