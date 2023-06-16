CarWale
    India-bound next-gen Toyota Vellfire brochure leaked

    Haji Chakralwale

    India-bound next-gen Toyota Vellfire brochure leaked

    - Vellfire will be based on the brand’s TNGA-K platform

    - Likely to get a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain

    Earlier this month, the spy pictures of the upcoming new-gen Toyota Vellfire were leaked online revealing the exterior profile and styling of the MPV. Now, we have got our hands on the brochure providing us with more information on its interior and pricing.

    Variants and prices of the new-gen Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter

    Going by the leaked image, the Vellfire will be offered in two trim levels – Z Premier and Executive Lounge. As for its prices, the MPV will range between 67,48,000 JPY - 89,48,600 JPY, which roughly translates to Rs. 39.34 lakh to Rs. 52.17 lakh. However, we will get the top-spec trim with a price tag north of Rs. 1 crore, as it will be imported via the CBU route.

    Toyota Vellfire exterior design revealed

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the above image, the new-gen Vellfire features sleeker and more aggressive front fascia as compared to the outgoing version. The huge multi-slat front grille resembles the Lexus’ signature spindle grille. The headlamps are sleeker and neatly integrated underneath the bonnet line. Then there are DRLs placed below the headlights flanking the grille. Furthermore, the front bumper gets large vertical air dams and a chrome strip running across the bumper lip.

    Interiors and features of the Vellfire MPV

    Toyota Vellfire Dashboard

    Another image reveals the interior of the new-gen Vellfire. The dashboard of the MPV is dominated by a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with a raised-up centre console. The cabin along with the black theme gets a wooden treatment on the dashboard, steering wheel, and door pads. Other interior highlights include an all-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, physical knobs for volume and media controls on the infotainment, and a large glove box as well as a centre armrest for front passengers. Moreover, customers will get an option of all-black and tan brown interior trims.

    Expected powertrain of 2024 Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire Engine Shot

    The details of the powertrain are not disclosed yet. However, we expect it to come equipped with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine aided by two electric motors mounted on each axle. This powertrain setup will come paired with a CVT gearbox sending power to all four wheels via the AWD system. 

    Image source

    Toyota Vellfire Image
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India extends to 100 weeks

