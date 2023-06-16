Rally of Arunachal 2023 concludes successfully

The Rally of Arunachal 2023, organised by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal in association with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), concluded with great success. Held from 13 June 13th to 16 June, the event showcased the remarkable skills of India’s top rally drivers and celebrated the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. The event was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Govt. of Arunachal, headed by Lhakpa Tsering, President of the Motorsports Club of Arunachal. The Rally of Arunachal 2023 was the second round of the highly anticipated Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship.

Massive number of participants

It attracted a massive field of 51 entries, making it the largest rally event in the Northeast region. Rally enthusiasts from all over the country gathered in Itanagar to witness the impressive display of driving skills and experience the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023 featured various categories, including Overall Winner, INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3, INRC 4, Gypsy Class, JINRC (Junior INRC), and Women’s Class. Champions were crowned in each category, showcasing their exceptional performances and remarkable achievements.

Official statement

Tsering expressed his pride in holding the event in Arunachal Pradesh, stating, ”The rally was likely the most demanding for both organizers and competitors, and it marked the first time in India that the event took place at night. With a remarkable turnout of 8 to 10k spectators, motorsports were brought right to the youth of the state.”