Isuzu open new showroom in Guwahati

Isuzu Motors India inaugurated its lifestyle showroom in North East Isuzu, in Guwahati on 16 June. The management executives from Isuzu Motors India and the dealership partner delivered a V-Cross and S-CAB marking the start of the sale.

The new showroom is designed according to Isuzu global dealership standards, exuding lifestyle and performance characteristics of the brand and its products. It is part of a full-fledged 3S facility spread over an expansive area of 10,000 sqft. The workshop facility is equipped with 5 service bays, a dedicated paint booth, modern tools and Isuzu-trained service technicians and offers a high level of service for customer vehicles. The facility is located conveniently on NH 37, Near IOCL Petrol Station, Balughat, Guwahati.

Toru Kishimoto, deputy managing director, of Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are constantly increasing our footprint across the country and Assam is one of the growth markets for Isuzu in India. We are extremely excited to unveil the Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross and the commercial pick-up range here today. Since 2019, North East Isuzu has earned the trust in delivering ‘value’ and ensuring ‘customer satisfaction’ in the market, aligning with the overall philosophy of Isuzu. We see immense potential for our products here and in the adjoining states, thanks to the familiarity the brand ‘Isuzu’ has garnered over time. We wish the team at North East Isuzu, the very best.”