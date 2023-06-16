CarWale
    Hyundai Venue waiting period stretches up to 16 weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Venue likely to get a new E (O) variant

    - The SUV recently received four new safety features

    The Hyundai Venue received a facelift in June 2022, followed by a BS6 2.0 update in April this year. The model currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 7.71 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. However, customers planning to buy the Venue SUV might have to wait for up to three months to get the delivery.

    Variants and waiting period of Hyundai Venue

    The Hyundai Venue is available in six variants, namely, E, S, S+, S (O), SX, and SX (O). Meanwhile, the SUV is expected to get a new E (O) variant added to its lineup. The car currently commands a waiting period of around 14 to 16 weeks. Notably, the waiting duration has been reduced significantly over the months, as it stood at around 24 weeks in February. 

    The abovementioned waiting period may vary depending on the location, variant, dealership, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Hyundai Venue’s new safety features

    Recently, the carmaker introduced four new safety features in the Hyundai Venue. This includes three-point seat belts for all seats, a reclining function for rear seats, 60:40 split rear-row seats, and adjustable headrests for the second row.

    Powertrain and specifications of the Venue SUV

    Under the hood, the Venue comes equipped with a BS6 2.0-compliant 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. With the latest update, these powertrains can also run on the E20 fuel blend. The petrol and diesel engines only get an option of a manual transmission unit. However, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor is paired with an iMT and a DCT unit.

