CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Venue gets new safety features

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,225 Views
    Hyundai Venue gets new safety features

    - Gets four new features

    - No changes in ex-showroom prices

    Hyundai India has yet again, revised the feature list of the Venue. While the SUV recently received its BS6 Phase 2 update recently, the Venue now benefits from four new safety features that are added as standard across all the variants. 

    Venue new safety features

    Hyundai Venue Rear Seats

    All variants of the Venue are now equipped with three-point seat belts for all seats and reclining function for rear seats with 60:40 split. All passengers in the second row now get their own adjustable headrests.

    Hyundai Venue Bootspace Rear Split Seat Folded

    Earlier this year, the features in the Venue variants were rejigged and certain features like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and side airbags were limited only to the SX and SX (O) variants. The Hyundai Venue can be had in E, S, S (O), SX, and SX (O) variants. 

    Venue BS6 2 engines

    Hyundai Venue Engine Shot

    The 1.2-litre, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines offered with the Venue are BS6 2 compliant and can run on E20 fuel blend. Furthermore, Hyundai has also retuned the diesel engine to produce 113bhp (14bhp more) and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options for the petrol and diesel engine include a manual gearbox only. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo mill is paired with an iMT and a DCT unit. 

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Jimny spotted with Mahindra Thar: Dimensions, features, and more
     Next 
    Maruti S-Presso available with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in April 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    ₹ 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    ₹ 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 9.08 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 9.40 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 9.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 8.57 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 9.00 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 8.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue gets new safety features