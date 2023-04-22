Hyundai Venue gets new safety features

- Gets four new features

- No changes in ex-showroom prices

Hyundai India has yet again, revised the feature list of the Venue. While the SUV recently received its BS6 Phase 2 update recently, the Venue now benefits from four new safety features that are added as standard across all the variants.

Venue new safety features

All variants of the Venue are now equipped with three-point seat belts for all seats and reclining function for rear seats with 60:40 split. All passengers in the second row now get their own adjustable headrests.

Earlier this year, the features in the Venue variants were rejigged and certain features like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and side airbags were limited only to the SX and SX (O) variants. The Hyundai Venue can be had in E, S, S (O), SX, and SX (O) variants.

Venue BS6 2 engines

The 1.2-litre, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines offered with the Venue are BS6 2 compliant and can run on E20 fuel blend. Furthermore, Hyundai has also retuned the diesel engine to produce 113bhp (14bhp more) and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options for the petrol and diesel engine include a manual gearbox only. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo mill is paired with an iMT and a DCT unit.