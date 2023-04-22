Maruti Jimny spotted with Mahindra Thar: Dimensions, features, and more

- Jimny looks smaller compared to Thar

- Jimny is expected to launch in the second week of May

Maruti Suzuki showcased the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo and commenced with its bookings soon after. The Maruti Suzuki off-roader is likely to make its debut in the second week of May. Ahead of this, it was spotted alongside its biggest competitor, the Mahindra Thar.

We have done a detailed comparison of both the off-roaders, and it is live on our website. Meanwhile, in this article, we take a quick look at both SUVs and list down their differences.

Dimensions

As seen in the image, the three-door Thar looks bigger in dimension than the five-door Jimny. If compared in figures, the Thar is taller at 1,844mm and wider at 1,820mm, whereas the Jimny measures 1,720mm in height and 1,645mm in width. Notably, Mahindra’s off-roader is wider by 175mm and taller by 124mm than Maruti’s lifestyle SUV. Although both the SUVs are of the same length at 3,985mm, the Jimny has a larger wheelbase of 2,590mm when compared to Thar’s 2,450mm. This 60mm difference in the wheelbase significantly helps in opening up more room on the inside, which is the case with the Maruti Jimny.

Features

In terms of features, both SUVs come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment unit. However, the one offered with the Jimny is larger. Then, they share a similar upright dashboard layout with circular Aircon vents, circular dials for AC controls, steering-mounted controls, a small MID with an analogue instrument cluster, and more.

Engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Thar gets the option of 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to produce 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.2-litre oil burner develops 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. As for the smaller 1.5-litre diesel mill, the power output stands at 117bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Notably, the Mahindra Thar can be had in 4WD and RWD configurations.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. Additionally, the Jimny comes loaded with the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

