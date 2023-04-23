Skoda Kushaq mileage figures increased due to BS6 Phase 2 update

- Kushaq prices in India start at Rs. 11.59 lakh

- Higher fuel efficiency is applicable for all variants

Skoda Auto India recently updated its line-up to comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms which came into effect on 1 April. Of its numerous products, the Kushaq and Slavia are two models that have benefited from more than just cleaner emissions.

According to official data, the Skoda Kushaq will now return a higher fuel economy after the RDE update. The model is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that previously returned a mileage of 19.2kmpl and 17.2kmpl in the MT and AT guise respectively. These figures have now increased to 19.76kmpl and 18.09kmpl.

Similarly, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor in the Skoda Kushaq now returns a mileage of 18.60kmpl and 18.86kmpl in the MT and AT versions, up from 17.95kmpl and 17.70kmpl, respectively. Last week, Skoda updated the Kushaq with a new Lava Blue Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).