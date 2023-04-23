Hyundai Ioniq 5 official deliveries begin

- Gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km

- Available in a single variant

Revealed back in December 2022, the Korean marque, Hyundai, launched the electric crossover at the Auto Expo 2023. It got an introductory price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and was only restricted to the first 500 customers. Now, the manufacturer has commenced deliveries of the first batch of the electric crossover.

The Ioniq 5 is available in a single, fully loaded variant. The feature highlights include parametric pixel LED headlamps and taillamps, Active Air Flaps (AAF), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, and Level 2 ADAS. Moreover, it also sports a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment screen and a fully digital driver’s display, both measuring 12.3 inches.

Powering the Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor producing 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. It gets an ARAI-certifies range of 631km and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.