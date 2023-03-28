Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get BS6 Phase 2 update

- Ambition trim now gets a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine

- Prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

Skoda has updated the Slavia and Kushaq with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2-compliant engines. This enhancement has also increased the fuel efficiency by up to seven per cent. Moreover, the manufacturer has also hiked the price of the cars and introduced dual-tone colours for the lower variants.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Also, while the 1.0-litre mill is available with a torque converter unit, the turbo-petrol unit comes mated to a seven-speed DCT.

Recently, Skoda also introduced the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine in the Ambition trims of the Kushaq and the Slavia. Earlier, this mill was only restricted to the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo versions of Kushaq and the Style trim of the Slavia.

Following are the ex-showroom prices of the Ambition variant with the new powertrain:

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI Ambition (Manual transmission) – Rs. 14,99,000

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI Ambition (Automatic transmission) – Rs. 16,79,000

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI Ambition Dual-tone (Automatic transmission) – Rs. 16,84,000

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI Ambition (Manual transmission) – Rs. 14,94,000

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI Ambition (Automatic transmission) – Rs. 16,24,000

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI Ambition Dual-tone (Automatic transmission) – Rs. 16,29,000