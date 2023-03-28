MG Hector BS6 2 details leaked; expected to be launched soon

- Prices of MG Hector were hiked by up to Rs. 60,000 in March

- BS6 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines to be introduced soon

The MG Hector, the highest-selling SUV in the brand’s portfolio is all set to receive a BS6 2 update soon. The Hector got a facelift earlier this year and now, MG will roll out the updated petrol and diesel powertrains in the coming months.

MG Hector BS6 2 engines

As per a leaked document, both 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines will get the BS6 Phase 2 update, and the former is also likely to be compatible with E20 ethanol-petrol fuel blend. Presently, the 1.5-litre petrol develops 141bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the diesel mill puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will remain unchanged with a six-speed manual gearbox offered as standard and a CVT unit limited to the petrol guise.

MG Hector prices

Earlier this month, MG Motor India revised the prices of Hector SUV. The diesel variants got a price hike of up to Rs. 60,000 while the petrol versions became costlier by up to Rs. 40,000. Thus, the MG Hector now has a starting price of Rs. 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector waiting period

With a variety of variants to choose from, the waiting period for most of them ranges between two to four months. Here is a variant-wise list of waiting periods: