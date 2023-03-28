CarWale
    Maruti Jimny dealer showcase list for top six cities in India revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Jimny dealer showcase list for top six cities in India revealed

    - The Jimny will be showcased at dealers across India up to 6 April

    - The model is expected to be launched in the coming months

    Maruti Suzuki has announced a list of dealerships that will showcase the Jimny five-door to prospective customers in the coming days. The model, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, can be booked for Rs 25,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Jimny five-door will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing a maximum output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor will come paired with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Customers will also get the brand’s famed AllGrip Pro hardware. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already amassed over 39,000 bookings.

    The area-wise dates of the Jimny showcase are listed below:

    CityVenue and Date
    Delhi-

    28-29 March

    Nexa Dwarka Sec 9

    30-31 March

    Nexa Rajouri Garden

    1-2 April

    Nexa East of Kailash

    3-4 April

    Nexa Punjabi Bagh

    5-6 April

    Nexa Moti Nagar

    Mumbai-

    29-30 March

    Nexa Thane South

    31 March-1 April

    Nexa Kharghar

    2-3 April

    Nexa Nerul

    4-5 April

    Nexa Kandivali

    		-
    Bengaluru-

    29-30 March

    Nexa JP Nagar

    31 March-1 April

    Nexa Sarjapur Road

    2-3 April

    Nexa Electronic City

    4-5 April

    Nexa Rajajinagar

    		-
    Ahmedabad-

    28-30 March

    Nexa Ashram Road

    31 March-2 April

    Nexa Infocity

    3-5 April

    Nexa Naroda

    		--
    Chandigarh/Mohali/Ludhiana

    29 March

    Nexa 27/1 Industrial Area

    30 March-1 April

    Nexa Phase 7

    2-4 April

    Nexa Industrial Area Phase 2

    5-7 April

    Nexa Model Town

    		--
    Raipur/Bhubaneshwar-

    29 March

    Nexa Supela

    30-31 March

    Nexa Durg Bypass

    1-2 April

    Nexa One ring road

    3-4 April

    Nexa Magento

    5-6 April

    Nexa Vidhan Sabha Road

    In terms of colours, customers will be able to choose from five mono tone and two dual-tone options, including Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a bluish black roof. The variant line-up will be limited to two options, namely Zeta and Alpha.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    A few notable highlights of the 2023 Jimny will include circular headlamps, fog lights, alloy wheels, black ORVMs, chunky wheel arch cladding, a tail-gate-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, and dark green glass all around.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
