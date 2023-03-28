Maruti Jimny dealer showcase list for top six cities in India revealed

- The Jimny will be showcased at dealers across India up to 6 April

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming months

Maruti Suzuki has announced a list of dealerships that will showcase the Jimny five-door to prospective customers in the coming days. The model, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, can be booked for Rs 25,000.

The Jimny five-door will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing a maximum output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor will come paired with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Customers will also get the brand’s famed AllGrip Pro hardware. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already amassed over 39,000 bookings.

The area-wise dates of the Jimny showcase are listed below:

City Venue and Date Delhi - 28-29 March Nexa Dwarka Sec 9 30-31 March Nexa Rajouri Garden 1-2 April Nexa East of Kailash 3-4 April Nexa Punjabi Bagh 5-6 April Nexa Moti Nagar Mumbai - 29-30 March Nexa Thane South 31 March-1 April Nexa Kharghar 2-3 April Nexa Nerul 4-5 April Nexa Kandivali - Bengaluru - 29-30 March Nexa JP Nagar 31 March-1 April Nexa Sarjapur Road 2-3 April Nexa Electronic City 4-5 April Nexa Rajajinagar - Ahmedabad - 28-30 March Nexa Ashram Road 31 March-2 April Nexa Infocity 3-5 April Nexa Naroda - - Chandigarh/Mohali/Ludhiana 29 March Nexa 27/1 Industrial Area 30 March-1 April Nexa Phase 7 2-4 April Nexa Industrial Area Phase 2 5-7 April Nexa Model Town - - Raipur/Bhubaneshwar - 29 March Nexa Supela 30-31 March Nexa Durg Bypass 1-2 April Nexa One ring road 3-4 April Nexa Magento 5-6 April Nexa Vidhan Sabha Road

In terms of colours, customers will be able to choose from five mono tone and two dual-tone options, including Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a bluish black roof. The variant line-up will be limited to two options, namely Zeta and Alpha.

A few notable highlights of the 2023 Jimny will include circular headlamps, fog lights, alloy wheels, black ORVMs, chunky wheel arch cladding, a tail-gate-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, and dark green glass all around.