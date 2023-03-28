Maruti Jimny dealer showcase list for top six cities in India revealed

- The Jimny will be showcased at dealers across India up to 6 April
- The model is expected to be launched in the coming months
Maruti Suzuki has announced a list of dealerships that will showcase the Jimny five-door to prospective customers in the coming days. The model, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, can be booked for Rs 25,000.
The Jimny five-door will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing a maximum output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor will come paired with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Customers will also get the brand’s famed AllGrip Pro hardware. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already amassed over 39,000 bookings.
The area-wise dates of the Jimny showcase are listed below:
|City
|Venue and Date
|Delhi
|-
28-29 March
Nexa Dwarka Sec 9
30-31 March
Nexa Rajouri Garden
1-2 April
Nexa East of Kailash
3-4 April
Nexa Punjabi Bagh
5-6 April
Nexa Moti Nagar
|Mumbai
|-
29-30 March
Nexa Thane South
31 March-1 April
Nexa Kharghar
2-3 April
Nexa Nerul
4-5 April
Nexa Kandivali
|-
|Bengaluru
|-
29-30 March
Nexa JP Nagar
31 March-1 April
Nexa Sarjapur Road
2-3 April
Nexa Electronic City
4-5 April
Nexa Rajajinagar
|-
|Ahmedabad
|-
28-30 March
Nexa Ashram Road
31 March-2 April
Nexa Infocity
3-5 April
Nexa Naroda
|-
|-
|Chandigarh/Mohali/Ludhiana
29 March
Nexa 27/1 Industrial Area
30 March-1 April
Nexa Phase 7
2-4 April
Nexa Industrial Area Phase 2
5-7 April
Nexa Model Town
|-
|-
|Raipur/Bhubaneshwar
|-
29 March
Nexa Supela
30-31 March
Nexa Durg Bypass
1-2 April
Nexa One ring road
3-4 April
Nexa Magento
5-6 April
Nexa Vidhan Sabha Road
In terms of colours, customers will be able to choose from five mono tone and two dual-tone options, including Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a bluish black roof. The variant line-up will be limited to two options, namely Zeta and Alpha.
A few notable highlights of the 2023 Jimny will include circular headlamps, fog lights, alloy wheels, black ORVMs, chunky wheel arch cladding, a tail-gate-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, and dark green glass all around.