Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be offered in seven colours

- Bookings open for Jimny and Fronx

- Available in two variants

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, recently launched the iconic Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door. The SUV was showcased alongside its upcoming Fronx SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, for the Indian market. Bookings for both newbies are open against a token amount of Rs 11,000.

In terms of the colour options, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in seven exterior paint schemes such as Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, and the flagship colour called Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof.

Under the hood, the Jimny will source power from a 1.5-litre K15B gasoline engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque mated with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission sending power to all wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.