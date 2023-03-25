Maruti Fronx and Jimny receive more than 39,000 bookings

- Fronx confirmed for a launch in India soon

- Both models have arrived at local showrooms

Maruti Suzuki recently celebrated the sales milestone of 20 lakh units via the brand’s Nexa chain of premium dealerships. At the same time, the company confirmed that the new Jimny and Fronx will be launched in India soon.

The Maruti Fronx and Jimny, both of which were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, have currently amassed more than 39,000 bookings. The booking window for both SUVs commenced in January this year.

While the Maruti Jimny accounts for 23,500 bookings, the Baleno-based Fronx has a booking of 15,500 units as of 24 March. At the same time, the carmaker has begun showcasing these models at local dealerships across the country. Earlier this week, Maruti confirmed that it would increase the price of all its models with effect from 1 April.