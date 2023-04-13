CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh

    - Available in a single powertrain option 

    - Launched alongside the Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition

    Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition in the country with prices starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the SUV was launched alongside the Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition which is priced at Rs. 17.27 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Lava Blue Edition seats between the Style and Monte Carlo variants and can be had in a single powertrain with both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    A few notable features of the Lava Blue Edition include a new exterior paint scheme, an ‘Edition’ badging on the B-pillar, a front grille with a chrome finish, puddle lamps, lower chrome garnish, and plush edition cushion pillows. Apart from this, the SUV remains identical to the standard Skoda Kushaq

    The Kushaq Lava Blue Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and is now compatible with E20 fuel and new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “We continue with our product offensive strategy with all new editions of the Kushaq and Slavia, which are instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Since their introduction, both of our INDIA 2.0 cars have set new benchmarks in safety, and we are leading the class when it comes to safety in India. Together with our no-compromise safety strategy, the cars stand out for their driving dynamics and design. Keeping our product range fresh and contemporary, in line with customer preferences, plays a pivotal role in our path towards growing the Škoda brand in 2023 and onwards. And these new product actions on the Kushaq and Slavia are a step in that direction, providing further value and choice to our customers and fans. We will be bringing new special editions and product refreshments to the market regularly and continue with our growth momentum.”

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
