CarWale
    AD

    2023 Citroen C3 gets new safety features

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    201 Views
    2023 Citroen C3 gets new safety features

    - The hatchback won the 2023 World Urban Car award

    - The C3’s powertrain now complies with the new RDE norms

    Citroen launched the entry-level hatchback, C3, in India in July 2022. Since its arrival, the C3 has become the bestseller for the French carmaker in the country. Now, the brand has introduced more safety-focused features in this hatchback.

    Citroen C3 Right Side View

    The 2023 Citroen C3 comes equipped with new safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), TPMS, and hill hold assist. Other standard safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

    Citroen C3 Engine Shot

    The hatchback is offered in three variants and two powertrain options, namely, 1.2-litre NA petrol and turbo petrol engines. The former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual unit. On the other hand, the latter develops 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Recently, both the engines of the C3 were updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. 

    In the latest development, the Citroen C3 was awarded the 2023 World Urban Car at the 19th World Car Awards ceremony. 

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen C3 Shine variant launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.60 lakh
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 7.31 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 6.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Citroen C3 gets new safety features