2023 Citroen C3 gets new safety features

- The hatchback won the 2023 World Urban Car award

- The C3’s powertrain now complies with the new RDE norms

Citroen launched the entry-level hatchback, C3, in India in July 2022. Since its arrival, the C3 has become the bestseller for the French carmaker in the country. Now, the brand has introduced more safety-focused features in this hatchback.

The 2023 Citroen C3 comes equipped with new safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), TPMS, and hill hold assist. Other standard safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The hatchback is offered in three variants and two powertrain options, namely, 1.2-litre NA petrol and turbo petrol engines. The former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual unit. On the other hand, the latter develops 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Recently, both the engines of the C3 were updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

In the latest development, the Citroen C3 was awarded the 2023 World Urban Car at the 19th World Car Awards ceremony.