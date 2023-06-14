Hyundai Venue likely to get a new variant soon

- Currently offered in six variants

- Will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

Hyundai Venue new variant:

Hyundai is likely to add a new variant to the Venue’s line-up. As per the leaked document, the SUV is expected to get an E(O) variant in the MT guise. This variant will be positioned above the E and below the S variant. Currently, the SUV is offered in six variants including E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O).

Venue E(O) engine and specifications:

The upcoming variant of the Hyundai Venue will be powered by a BS6 2-updated 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that will generate 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor will solely come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Hyundai Venue gets new safety features:

Recently, the manufacturer updated the powertrain and revised the safety features of the SUV. It now comes equipped with three-point seat belts for all seats and a reclining function for rear seats with a 60:40 split.

Rivals and competition of Hyundai Venue:

The Venue locks horns with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.