Tata Safari waiting period extends to up to 4 weeks

- Now offered in Red Dark Edition

- Also attracts discount of up to Rs. 35,000 in June 2023

Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Safari in India in February 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV is offered in seven trims and three different editions with six colour options. Additionally, the updated model now comes equipped with ADAS and other safety feature upgrades. We have now got our hands on the waiting period for this SUV.

Tata Safari waiting period in Mumbai:

The Safari now attracts a waiting period of up to two to four weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in the Mumbai region and may vary depending on the model, variant, colour, dealership, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest authorised showroom for more information.

2023 Safari engine and specifications:

Under the hood, the SUV is powered by a BS6 2-updated 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter.

Tata Safari discounts in June 2023:

Currently, Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on the Safari. These benefits are in the form of exchange and scrap bonuses, corporate discounts, and other dealer-end offers. To know more, click here.