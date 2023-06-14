Volvo C40 Recharge to be launched in India in August

- C40 Recharge gets a claimed range of 530km

- Deliveries to begin in September 2023

Volvo Cars India unveiled the all-electric C40 Recharge in India today. The crossover is the second electric offering in the country from the Swedish automaker. At the preview event, the brand announced the launch timeline of the C40 Recharge. The prices of the EV will be revealed in August, followed by its deliveries next month.

Volvo C40 Recharge features list

In terms of features, the C40 Recharge comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12-inch all-digital driver’s display, Harman Kardon-sourced 13-speaker music system, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger. It also gets powered and ventilated front seats, cruise control, an air purifier, ADAS tech, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Battery and specifications of the C40 Recharge

The C40 Recharge is offered in a single top-spec variant. The dual-motor setup sources the power from the 78kWh battery pack. The power output stands at 405bhp and 660Nm of torque. As for its driving range, the model is rated to deliver a claimed range of up to 530km on a full charge. Moreover, with the 150kW DC fast charger, the crossover can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes.