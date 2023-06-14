CarWale
    Maruti Jimny currently bags 150 bookings per day

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Jimny currently bags 150 bookings per day

    - Jimny prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

    - The model is available in two variants and seven colours

    Maruti Jimny launch price in India and booking amount

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny SUV in India earlier this month, starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings commenced in January this year for Rs. 11,000 when the model was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The booking amount was later increased to Rs. 25,000.

    New Maruti Suzuki Jimny booking numbers and new bookings

    According to Maruti, the Jimny was garnering 92 bookings per day prior to the price announcement, and now this number has increased to 150 bookings each day. The current booking number stands at over 31,000 units, resulting in a fairly lengthy waiting period for the model.

    Jimny five-door colours and variants

    The 2023 Jimny is available in two variants called Zeta and Alpha. The SUV can be booked in seven colours, namely Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof. Maruti is also offering a range of accessories for the SUV.

    2023 Jimny engine and specifications

    The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor generates an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of up to 16.94kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.07 Lakh

