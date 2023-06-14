Maruti Jimny currently bags 150 bookings per day

- Jimny prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

- The model is available in two variants and seven colours

Maruti Jimny launch price in India and booking amount

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny SUV in India earlier this month, starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings commenced in January this year for Rs. 11,000 when the model was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The booking amount was later increased to Rs. 25,000.

New Maruti Suzuki Jimny booking numbers and new bookings

According to Maruti, the Jimny was garnering 92 bookings per day prior to the price announcement, and now this number has increased to 150 bookings each day. The current booking number stands at over 31,000 units, resulting in a fairly lengthy waiting period for the model.

Jimny five-door colours and variants

The 2023 Jimny is available in two variants called Zeta and Alpha. The SUV can be booked in seven colours, namely Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof. Maruti is also offering a range of accessories for the SUV.

2023 Jimny engine and specifications

The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor generates an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of up to 16.94kmpl.