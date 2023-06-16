Maruti Ignis gets discounts of up to Rs. 64,000 in June 2023

- Ignis prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

- Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki discounts in June 2023

A few Maruti Suzuki dealers across India are offering discounts on select models in their range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Ignis discounts this month

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. These benefits are applicable across the entire variant lineup, including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, in MT as well as AMT versions.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis latest updates

In March this year, Maruti updated its entire range of models to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. In April 2023, the hatchback that is sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships witnessed a marginal price hike.