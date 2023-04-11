Maruti Suzuki Ignis prices hiked by Rs. 2,000

- Prices of all variants hiked by Rs. 2,000

- Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre BS6 2 compliant-powertrain

Maruti Suzuki has, for the second time in 2023, hiked the prices of the Ignis hatchback. The Ignis is now expensive by Rs. 2,000. The price revision is uniform across all variants and is effective from April 2023.

The highlight of the Ignis is its crossover-like styling with roof rails, protruding rear haunches, LED projector headlamps, and 15-inch glossy black alloy wheels. Inside, the Ignis is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a dual-tone black and theme, a height-adjustable driver seat, and automatic climate control.

Maruti Ignis BS6 2 engines

The 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Ignis is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. The motor puts out 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Maruti Ignis prices

The Ignis can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. The prices now start at Rs. 5.84 lakh and go all the way to Rs. 8.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The following are the new ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis: