    Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000

    Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000

    - Bolero Neo is offered in four variants

    - Nine-seater version of the Bolero Neo could debut soon

    Mahindra Bolero Neo was launched in India in 2021 and currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 9.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in four variants with a sole diesel powertrain option. Now, Mahindra is offering huge discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on the Bolero Neo in June 2023.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo offers 

    The offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, accessories packages, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The offers are valid till 30 June, 2023 and they may vary depending on the variants and eligibility criteria. For more information, we recommend contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealership.

    Listed below are the offers on the Bolero Neo for June 2023:

    BenefitsAmount
    Cash discounts + accessories Rs. 30,000
    Exchange bonusUp to Rs. 25,000
    Corporate bonusUp to Rs. 10,000

    Powertrain and specifications of the Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. The engine is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and gets a five-speed manual transmission unit as standard.

    Mahindra Bolero milestone and nine-seater Bolero Neo spy pictures

    In other news, the Mahindra Bolero series achieved the one lakh unit sales milestone in FY 2023. Meanwhile, as per some recent spy pictures, the nine-seater version of the Bolero Neo is in the works and is expected to launch soon.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
