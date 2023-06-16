Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000

- Bolero Neo is offered in four variants

- Nine-seater version of the Bolero Neo could debut soon

Mahindra Bolero Neo was launched in India in 2021 and currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 9.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in four variants with a sole diesel powertrain option. Now, Mahindra is offering huge discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on the Bolero Neo in June 2023.

Mahindra Bolero Neo offers

The offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, accessories packages, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The offers are valid till 30 June, 2023 and they may vary depending on the variants and eligibility criteria. For more information, we recommend contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealership.

Listed below are the offers on the Bolero Neo for June 2023:

Benefits Amount Cash discounts + accessories Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 25,000 Corporate bonus Up to Rs. 10,000

Powertrain and specifications of the Bolero Neo

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. The engine is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and gets a five-speed manual transmission unit as standard.

Mahindra Bolero milestone and nine-seater Bolero Neo spy pictures

In other news, the Mahindra Bolero series achieved the one lakh unit sales milestone in FY 2023. Meanwhile, as per some recent spy pictures, the nine-seater version of the Bolero Neo is in the works and is expected to launch soon.